Secretary Labour visits wheat procurement center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Provincial Secretary for Labour Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan visited Bani Shell wheat procurement center here on Friday and inspected the facilities being provided at the center.

He was told that the target of procuring 13,000 metric ton wheat has been set for the center and so far more than 11,000 metric ton wheat has been procured.

He was further told that social distancing was observed at the center in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial Secretary expressed satisfaction over the facilities at the wheat procurement center. He also checked the record of wheat procurement and issuing of gunny bags. He directed to update the record on a daily basis.