Secretary Lal Jan Reviews Progress On Socio-economic Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Balochistan Secretary for Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jaffar, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess progress on the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects, Road Sector Phase I

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Secretary for Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jaffar, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess progress on the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects, Road Sector Phase I.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Project Coordinator Shehzad Hasan Jaffar and Chief Engineers Khalil-ur-Rehman Achakzai (Khuzdar zone) and Qazi Noor-ul-Haq (Loralai-Zhob zone).

Participants received a comprehensive briefing on the status of all ongoing road development initiatives under Phase I.

He underscored the department’s commitment to completing the projects within the current fiscal year — ideally ahead of schedule.

He emphasized that these infrastructure upgrades are vital for fostering growth in Balochistan’s remote and underserved regions. Improved road connectivity will enhance access to urban centers, benefiting diverse segments of the population.

Lal Jan Jaffar reiterated that timely execution of these projects will accelerate the province’s overall development and ensure that the advantages reach even its most isolated communities.

