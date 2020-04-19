UrduPoint.com
Secretary Lauds Services Of Coronavirus-hit Doctors, Health Workers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Secretary lauds services of coronavirus-hit doctors, health workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usmam has praised the services of coronavirus affected doctors and paramedical staff.

He said, "They are superheroes of the nation, who are combating the pandemic round-the-clock to beat the virus at the cost of their health and lives." On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department is sending flowers and greetings to the affected doctors and health workers. The purpose of the initiative is to acknowledge their services.

" In the next phase, flowers would also be sent to employees of the police and other departments over their frontline role against the pandemic.

The secretary said, "All frontline workers including doctors and paramedical staff are our heroes, who respond to the voice of nation without wasting any time," adding that all possible steps are being taken to protect these workers from novel coronavirus.

He said that the Punjab government had already approved an additional pay for all frontline workers. The government has also approved financial assistance package for the families of the martyrs, he added.

