Secretary Lauds WSSP Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government Election and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Shakeel Ahmad and Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Dr Hassan Nasir on Friday conducted a surprise visit to monitor sanitation operation in different localities of the city.

They also visited Ring Road, Grant Trunk Road and adjacent localities to monitor Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) operational activities.

General Manager (Ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan also accompanied them and briefed the secretary on company's operations and services.

Shakeel Ahmad lauded WSSP role in keeping the city clean and providing clean environment to the residents.

During the visit, Dr Nasir informed the secretary that WSSP has started night-sweeping of roads so that traffic flow could not be disturbed due to sanitation operation in the morning.

Besides, he said, the step was taken to ensure safety of sanitary workers who work on roads. The secretary expressed his satisfaction over WSSP sanitation operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

