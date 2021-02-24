UrduPoint.com
Secretary Law Issues Directions To Resolve Problems At FJC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Secretary Law issues directions to resolve problems at FJC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At instructions of Law Minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the Federal Law Secretary, Raja Naeem Akber visited the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Wednesday and held meetings with judges of Administration Courts, NAB Courts and Anti Terrorist Courts to discuss the issues pertaining to administration and maintenance of the Federal Judicial Complex.

The Law Secretary was apprised about the shortage of staff and upkeep of the premises, said a press release.

The secretary issued necessary instructions to all the Wings concerned and assured the honorable judges that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve issues at the Judicial Complex.

