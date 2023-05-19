Secretary lays foundation stone of div admin block

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Social welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Zahoor Hussain on Friday laid the foundation stone of Divisional Admin block building here at social welfare office.

Director Social welfare Sargodha division Zaiba Andleeb and Manager Sanatzar Muhammad Yar Gondal were also accompanied him.

Later,the secretary visited under construction panahgah at District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital, reviewed ongoing work and directed contractors concerned to expedite the pace of work.

He reviewed the provision of health facilities in the Medical social services unit, Tarq-e-Nasha center and TB welfare council.

He visited Dar-ul-Amaan, Kashana and Model children home and distributed gifts among orphans.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the all departments which were working under the control of social welfare,spokesman informed.