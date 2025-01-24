Open Menu

Secretary LG Asks HMC To Prepare Budget Proposal For 220-acre Graveyard

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Secretary LG asks HMC to prepare budget proposal for 220-acre graveyard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Chairman Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry Abdul Rehman Rajput has informed that Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Khalid Haider Shah has directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to prepare a budget proposal for 220 acres graveyard in Hyderabad.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Rajput added that the Secretary chaired a meeting with regard to the construction of boundary wall and other infrastructure of the graveyard at a meeting at his office in Karachi.

He apprised that the HMC had been asked to prepare a budget for boundary wall, ablution site and road for the allotted 220 acres of the cemetery land located in Ganjo Takkar mountain in Latifabad taluka.

The Secretary expressed hope that if the proposal was timely submitted it might become reflected in the next year's budget.

Shah said a committee should also be formed to monitor the project to ensure its early completion and operationalization.

