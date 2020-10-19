Secretary LG directs officials to finalize development works in time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah has directed the officials concerned that all development schemes of Malir Development Authority should be completed in time.

Talking to MDA officials in his office here, Najam Shah said that illegal constructions and encroachments on all the lands of MDA should be eradicated and every construction project should be completed on time, said a statement on Monday.

He said that the installments of all the schemes should be rescheduled in accordance with the law and the allotment of those who have paid complete dues should not be delayed.

The record of MDA's land and properties should be digitized and every officer should perform his duties honestly, he added.