Secretary LG Inaugurates Waste Management Training Center
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a key step toward modernizing Punjab’s sanitation infrastructure, Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmad Mian visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Thokar Workshop,
accompanied by CEO Babar Sahib Din and inaugurated the newly-established Waste Management Training Center.
The secretary also inspected loader rickshaws used for door-to-door waste collection and was briefed on the designs of newly-procured machinery aimed at enhancing sanitation services.
Speaking on the occasion, the secretary emphasized that large-scale training programmes would be launched for monitoring officers working under the Suthra Punjab initiative.
He added that the LWMC would also provide training to supervisory staff from other waste management companies across Punjab to ensure consistent and professional service delivery.
He stated that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government was undertaking major reforms in Punjab’s sanitation system, focusing on modernization, efficiency and public service. New machinery is being supplied across the province and advanced training programs are being introduced to strengthen the sanitation sector.
