Secretary LG reviews development work in model cemeteries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Local Government (LG) Department Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmad visited various model cemeteries of Lahore to review the ongoing development works.

The secretary gave a deadline to the contractors to complete the work of Soy Aasal Model Cemetery by March 30. He said that the development work of Kahna Nou Model Cemetery should also be completed by May 2023. "Due to the increase in population in the city, there is less space for graves, in such a situation, the early construction of these model cemeteries is very important," he remarked. He said that with the completion of the construction of model cemeteries, the Punjab Shehr-e-Khmushan Authority would provide bathing and burial services to the poor and deserving people across the province.

Dr. Irshad Ahmad further said that funds had been released from the Finance Department for the Shehr-e-Khmushan Authority, from which the payments to the contractors would be made on time. He said, "Citizens who come for the burial of their relatives must face no problem. The delays in the deadlines for providing possible facilities will not be tolerated".

Earlier, a briefing was also given to the LG Secretary on behalf of XEN Local Government. In the briefing, it was informed that a large area had been allocated for four model cemeteries of Lahore, on which work was in progress.