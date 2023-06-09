UrduPoint.com

Secretary LG Reviews Eid Cleanliness Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 07:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Secretary Local Government for South Punjab, Muhammad Amin Awaisi reviewed cleanliness plan for Eid-Ul-Azha and directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to ensure cleanliness on this holy festival.

A meeting of senior officials of Local Government and Community Development Department South Punjab was held at the committee room here.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Local Government for South Punjab, Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Director LG, Aijaz Lashari, Section Officer, Muhammad Zohaib, Chief Executive Officer, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Naeem Akhtar and other officials.

The meeting was giving briefing about cleanliness plan designed for Eid-Ul-Azha to make cities clean. The Secretary LG for South Punjab instructed to take more measures to ensure deployment of essential staff for cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

