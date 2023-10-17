Secretary LG reviews ongoing development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi chaired a review meeting regarding the annual development program held here on Tuesday.

The progress of ongoing development schemes for the Annual Development Program 2022-2022 and 2023-24 was reviewed in the meeting.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi has directed that the ongoing development schemes should be completed within the specific period of time.

He said that all Executive Engineers should go out to the field and monitor the development projects themselves.

He said that he would also visit sites for the inspection of development schemes. Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers of South Punjab were present in the meeting.