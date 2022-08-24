Secretary LG South Punjab for provision of sanitation facilities to citizens

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi has said that basic sanitation facilities should be provided to the citizens which are the priorities of the Punjab government. He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the Waste Management Company regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC).

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ehsanul Haq, CEO of the Company Muhammad Naeem. Akhtar, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Company Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Manager MIS Company Irfan Mehmood and other officers were also present.

CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed the Secretary Local Government about the Company's budget, operational mechanism, manpower, machinery and awareness campaign. He said that BWMC has used a limited budget and less staff to run the city's sanitation system.

He further said that due to the rapidly growing population, funds were required on an emergency basis to add more manpower and new modern machinery. He said that BWMC is also active in Ahmedpur East, but for the past few days, the sanitation system has stopped due to the non-release of arrears by the Municipal Corporation Ahmedpur East.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi said that BWMC will take measures to solve the problems. He instructed the secretariat staff to take action on the issues of the Company's arrears in Ahmedpur East. He said that the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's sanitation system should focus on public participation and awareness campaigns for further improvement. He directed that the Company should extend the "Meri Gali Sab Say Bhali" campaign to the city and creative spirit among the citizens to make their city clean and green.