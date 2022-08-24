UrduPoint.com

Secretary LG South Punjab For Provision Of Sanitation Facilities To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Secretary LG South Punjab for provision of sanitation facilities to citizens

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi has said that basic sanitation facilities should be provided to the citizens which are the priorities of the Punjab government. He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the Waste Management Company regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC).

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ehsanul Haq, CEO of the Company Muhammad Naeem. Akhtar, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Company Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Manager MIS Company Irfan Mehmood and other officers were also present.

CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed the Secretary Local Government about the Company's budget, operational mechanism, manpower, machinery and awareness campaign. He said that BWMC has used a limited budget and less staff to run the city's sanitation system.

He further said that due to the rapidly growing population, funds were required on an emergency basis to add more manpower and new modern machinery. He said that BWMC is also active in Ahmedpur East, but for the past few days, the sanitation system has stopped due to the non-release of arrears by the Municipal Corporation Ahmedpur East.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi said that BWMC will take measures to solve the problems. He instructed the secretariat staff to take action on the issues of the Company's arrears in Ahmedpur East. He said that the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's sanitation system should focus on public participation and awareness campaigns for further improvement. He directed that the Company should extend the "Meri Gali Sab Say Bhali" campaign to the city and creative spirit among the citizens to make their city clean and green.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Company Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.