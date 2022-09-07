UrduPoint.com

Secretary LG South Punjab Inspects Various Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Secretary LG South Punjab inspects various development schemes

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab on Wednesday Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Yazman Road Bahawalpur to review progress on various development on Yazman Road near Islami Colony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab on Wednesday Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Yazman Road Bahawalpur to review progress on various development on Yazman Road near Islami Colony.

He observed all the affected areas and issued instructions for their timely completion. He said that he would visit the places on daily basis and review the ongoing construction works regarding the sewerage situation and its maintenance.

He visited Tiba Badr Sher Disposal and Water Treatment Plant. Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi directed that before the completion of the mega projects, all the necessary steps should be taken for the rehabilitation of the sewage line.

He instructed that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. On this occasion, the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation including the Additional Secretary and Deputy Secretary were present.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Visit Road Bahawalpur Progress Yazman All Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

12 minutes ago
 Top USAID official, Chairman HEC meet recipients o ..

Top USAID official, Chairman HEC meet recipients of merit & needs-based scholars ..

1 minute ago
 UN watchdog 'cannot assure' peaceful nature of Ira ..

UN watchdog 'cannot assure' peaceful nature of Iran nuclear programme

1 minute ago
 DC visits site of Jhangra Motorway Link

DC visits site of Jhangra Motorway Link

1 minute ago
 National Assembly speaker directs to counter disin ..

National Assembly speaker directs to counter disinformation about delegation's v ..

1 minute ago
 Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.