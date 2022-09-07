Secretary LG South Punjab inspects various development schemes

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab on Wednesday Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Yazman Road Bahawalpur to review progress on various development on Yazman Road near Islami Colony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab on Wednesday Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited Yazman Road Bahawalpur to review progress on various development on Yazman Road near Islami Colony.

He observed all the affected areas and issued instructions for their timely completion. He said that he would visit the places on daily basis and review the ongoing construction works regarding the sewerage situation and its maintenance.

He visited Tiba Badr Sher Disposal and Water Treatment Plant. Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi directed that before the completion of the mega projects, all the necessary steps should be taken for the rehabilitation of the sewage line.

He instructed that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. On this occasion, the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation including the Additional Secretary and Deputy Secretary were present.