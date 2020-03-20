UrduPoint.com
Secretary LG To Support Health Deptt Against Corona Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development to support secretary health in emergency and administrative measures against corona pandemic.

The decision has been taken in wake of coronavirus in the province till further order, said an official statement issued by KP Establishment Department here on Friday.

