Secretary LG to support health deptt against corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development to support secretary health in emergency and administrative measures against corona pandemic.

The decision has been taken in wake of coronavirus in the province till further order, said an official statement issued by KP Establishment Department here on Friday.