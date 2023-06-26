Open Menu

Secretary LG Visits LWMC Operational Control Room

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Secretary LG&CDD Pervaiz Iqbal has said that control rooms are being established at district level throughout Punjab to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary LG&CDD Pervaiz Iqbal has said that control rooms are being established at district level throughout Punjab to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha.

While visiting the operational control room of LWMC on Monday, Pervez Iqbal directed the CEO LWMC to link the control room of LWMC with the central control room of Punjab during Eid operation. He said that, "A state-of-the-art control room has been built in which immediate resolution of citizens' complaints will be possible. More than 50 monitoring personnel will be working in three shifts in the control room.

Separate desks have been established in the control room for helpline 1139, social media, fleet monitoring and monitoring of cleaning operations".

While briefing working mechanism of the Control room he said, "Monitoring of Eid-ul-Adha mega cleaning operation will be ensured with the help of PITB application and Safe Cities cameras. Operation Team Field activities can be monitored live on PITB's application". He also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities to ensure cleanliness on the three days of Eid.

