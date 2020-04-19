Secretary LG visits WASA,discusses various projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Secretary Local Government, Waseem Inayat Ullah Saturday visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abbottabad and met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Noor Qasim Khan and officers of the department.

They discussed about utilization of funds being given by Asian Development Bank for various projects, about the projects being initiated on emergency basis during coronavirus pandemic and for ensuring safety of the people to avoid infection from coronavirus.

The meeting also discussed the steps and measures being taken on the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Engineer Noor Qasim Khan briefed the Special Secretary on all development projects and measures taken during the outbreak and informed about the emergency measures taken by WASA to deal with this pandemic.

Secretary Waseem lauded performance of the department for taking timely and practical steps for preventing locals from the outbreak of COVID-19.

CEO Engr. Noor Qasim apprised the Secretary Local Govt that WASA disposal team carried out disinfectant spray in District Headquarters Hospital's emergency wards, indoor areas, parking area, laboratory, operation theaters, police sitting areas, general wards and consultation room to prevent the public from deadly virus. The Secretary Local Government commended the staff for their dedicated efforts in fighting against the coronavirus.