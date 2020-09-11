UrduPoint.com
Secretary LG&CD Admires NAB Lahore Over Recovery Of Rs215m

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Secretary LG&CD admires NAB Lahore over recovery of Rs215m



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Secretary Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department has appreciated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore over recovery of Rs 215 million from a private company.

An appreciation letter said: "The steps taken by NAB Lahore towards accountability and weeding out corruption are praiseworthy.

"In 2018, the NAB Lahore initiated an inquiry against M/s AA Flomatic regarding non-fulfillment of the agreement signed with the Punjab government regarding installation of 514 water filtration plants. The investigation found that the company received even mobilization cost of the project, but installed only few substandard plants.

The NAB Lahore arrested an accused, Waseem Pasha, chief executive officer (CEO) of M/s AA Flomatic, and recovered bank guarantee amount, which had been submitted to the exchequer.

