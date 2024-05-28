Open Menu

Secretary LG&CD Deptt Chairs Meeting; Reviews SSP's Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Secretary of Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab Shakeel Ahmad has chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the activities under 'Suthra Punjab Programme' (SPP).

According to Chief Digital Monitoring Officer, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the secretary directed all DCs, ACs, DDLGs, ADLGs, and secretaries to play an active role in the success of the Suthra Punjab Programme.

Moreover, all DCs to ensure the conduct of meetings of the management committees by the ACs fortnightly to review the progress of the programme.

Shakeel Ahmad also directed ADLGs to ensure checkgrounds and verification of activities on a daily basis.

He also directed all DCs to ensure the execution of the said programme as per parameters/checklist for smooth implementation.

On the occasion, he said that all resources would be utilized for this programme and the Local Government department would leave no stone unturned for the success of this programme.

