Secretary LG&CD Deptt Chairs Meeting; Reviews SSP's Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Secretary of Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab Shakeel Ahmad has chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the activities under 'Suthra Punjab Programme' (SPP).
According to Chief Digital Monitoring Officer, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the secretary directed all DCs, ACs, DDLGs, ADLGs, and secretaries to play an active role in the success of the Suthra Punjab Programme.
Moreover, all DCs to ensure the conduct of meetings of the management committees by the ACs fortnightly to review the progress of the programme.
Shakeel Ahmad also directed ADLGs to ensure checkgrounds and verification of activities on a daily basis.
He also directed all DCs to ensure the execution of the said programme as per parameters/checklist for smooth implementation.
On the occasion, he said that all resources would be utilized for this programme and the Local Government department would leave no stone unturned for the success of this programme.
Recent Stories
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar25 minutes ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik25 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project25 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered45 minutes ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation55 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles55 minutes ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal1 hour ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad1 hour ago