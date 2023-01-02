Secretary LGCDSP inaugurates 'Clean, Green Bahawalpur' campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary, Local Government and Community Development South Punjab (LGCDSP) Mohammad Amin Owaisi has inaugurated the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in order to make Bahawalpur green and clean, the campaign will be conducted for one month with the support of the public.

Through the campaign, awareness will be raised and plantations will be done on a large scale to make the environment green.

Secretary Owaisi said that steps will be taken to keep markets clean in Bahawalpur and a public awareness campaign will be conducted in this regard.

He said that the city will be renovated through public-private partnership and he will personally participate with the staff in the field to make this campaign successful.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi said that plantations will be promoted on a large scale to tackle climate change. He said that the principles of hygiene will be promoted by raising awareness about the principles of healthy living. Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owais participated in the cleaning campaign and planted trees at By-pass Chowk. He also prayed for the country's security, prosperity, and stability. The employees and officers of the Municipal Corporation, District Council, and other government institutions participated in the cleaning campaign.