Secretary LG&RD Directs Ensuring Clean Environment During Eid Days

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Shakeel Ahmed on Friday issued strict directives to the municipal authorities of the entire province to ensure clean environment in all the urban and rural areas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in line with the Prime Minister's Green and Clean Pakistan Vision.

He said the performance of municipal workers should be closely watched and their food and other necessities should properly be arranged to ensure their good work during Eid days. He said the issues of water accumulation must be addressed in urban and rural areas besides ensuring availability of needed machinery including excavators and dumpers.

He was presiding over a joint meeting of all municipal bodies and authorities of the province at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar. Special Secretary Mohtasim Billah Shah, Special Secretary Development Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary Local Council board (LCB) Saleem Khan, Director General Local Government Khuda Bakhsh, TMOs, Assistant Directors, heads of WSSCs and other concerned high ups from the province including the merged districts attended the meeting.

The Secretary Local Government clarified that the schedule for the deployment of efficient and well-equipped staff should be devised on an urgent basis for Eid-ul-Azha and the working plans be shared with the concerned RMOs, Local Council Board and Local Government Secretariat along with contact numbers.

He directed the TMOs and Assistant Directors to personally supervise all the arrangements and share their sanitation plan with the concerned district administration.

Shakeel asked to make foolproof arrangements for timely disposal of animal waste and ensure continuous cleaning process during the three days of Eid.

Similarly he said, the municipal bodies should also raise public awareness and muster people's support to ensure a clean environment in all cities and towns of the province including the merged districts.

He further said that free disposable bags should also be distributed in residential areas a day before Eid with monograms of concerned municipal bodies. "Written instructions should be distributed so that people cooperate with the municipal bodies in disposing the waste at the designated places' '. He also directed for compliance of the orders in letter and spirit.

