Secretary L&HR Reviews Departmental Performance During City Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Secretary Labor & Human Resources (L&HR) Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghous visited the Faisalabad city, here on Thursday.
Director General Labor Welfare Syeda Kulsoom Hai also accompanied him. Director Labour West Division Ghulam Shabbir Kaliar gave a detailed briefing to the secretary about the departmental performance.
The secretary visited the labour hall and announced that a laboratory was being set up to provide facility of clinical tests to workers, which would be completed in six months.
He also visited the MTM garments factory and took a briefing on arrangements regarding implementation of labour laws.
He met workers in the production hall and inquired about implementation of minimum wages and expressed his satisfaction. He said that welfare of workers was the first priority of the government. In this regard, the present government is taking revolutionary steps, he added.
He also visited Social Security Hospital Madina Town and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.
The secretary also went to Inter Loop (Pvt) Ltd. and inspected the daycare centre, established in the factory and appreciated the excellent arrangements. He also planted a sapling during the visit.
