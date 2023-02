Secretary livestock directs awareness of cattle farmers to increase production

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Livestock and Fisheries, Mukhtiar Ahmad Friday visited Barra, district Khyber and inspected a small-scale dairy farm being installed under Accelerated Integrated Program (AIP).

He visited various sections of the dairy farm and inquired about its operation and productivity.

He directed efforts to aware cattle farmers about appropriate feed to increase flock production and monitoring of ongoing projects.

Secretary Livestock said that after completion these dairy projects would increase milk and meat production besides increasing revenue generation for farmers.