Open Menu

Secretary Livestock Directs For Tick Spray On Sacrificial Animals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Secretary Livestock directs for tick spray on sacrificial animals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masoud Anwar has directed the livestock staff

to ensure proper anti-ticks spray on the sacrificial animals brought in cattle markets

for sale.

He visited the anti-ticks check post set up near Sahianwala Chak Jhumra and directed

the staff to examine the sacrificial animals brought from other districts and ensure

proper spray on them before their entry in Faisalabad.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar briefed the secretary about the performance

of his department and assured him to implement the anti-ticks rules strictly.

Director General Extension Punjab Dr Asif Suleman Sahi and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Sale Market Post From

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

34 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan