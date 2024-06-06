Secretary Livestock directs for tick spray on sacrificial animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masoud Anwar has directed the livestock staff

to ensure proper anti-ticks spray on the sacrificial animals brought in cattle markets

for sale.

He visited the anti-ticks check post set up near Sahianwala Chak Jhumra and directed

the staff to examine the sacrificial animals brought from other districts and ensure

proper spray on them before their entry in Faisalabad.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar briefed the secretary about the performance

of his department and assured him to implement the anti-ticks rules strictly.

Director General Extension Punjab Dr Asif Suleman Sahi and others were also present.