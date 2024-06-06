Secretary Livestock Directs For Tick Spray On Sacrificial Animals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masoud Anwar has directed the livestock staff
to ensure proper anti-ticks spray on the sacrificial animals brought in cattle markets
for sale.
He visited the anti-ticks check post set up near Sahianwala Chak Jhumra and directed
the staff to examine the sacrificial animals brought from other districts and ensure
proper spray on them before their entry in Faisalabad.
Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar briefed the secretary about the performance
of his department and assured him to implement the anti-ticks rules strictly.
Director General Extension Punjab Dr Asif Suleman Sahi and others were also present.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGRA organizes seminar on "Navigating the Future of LNG in Pakistan"9 seconds ago
-
UoS faculty members get Rs 22 mln for their outstanding research work15 seconds ago
-
Ashrafi advises pilgrims to avoid political activities during Hajj19 seconds ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed in Wah Cantt22 seconds ago
-
PMNH plays pivotal role in educating students, academician25 seconds ago
-
SMIU VC for treating special persons as normal human being28 seconds ago
-
Security tightened at cattle markets, shopping centres36 seconds ago
-
PFA disposes off 10,000 litre adulterated milk40 seconds ago
-
ACS South Punjab reviews preparations for floods10 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews progress on criminal cases10 minutes ago
-
Police rescue missing citizen on Trail 511 minutes ago
-
3 injured robbers arrested after encounter11 minutes ago