Secretary livestock discuss fisheries research with Japanese expert

Secretary of the Livestock and Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mohammad Israr on Friday met with Yasushi Hamamitsu, a fisheries expert from Japan involved in a JICA project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Secretary of the Livestock and Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mohammad Israr on Friday met with Yasushi Hamamitsu, a fisheries expert from Japan involved in a JICA project.

Zubair Ali, Director of Fisheries Planning and Development, and Faheem Akhtar, Deputy Director Fisheries were also present in the meeting.

They discussed ongoing research relating to fisheries in Mashera district.

The Japanese researcher is providing training to local staff and fish farm owners of the Hazara Division under a mutual cooperation initiative between KP Fisheries Department and JICA.

The program includes reciprocal training for KP Fisheries Department employees in Japan aiming to modernize the province's fisheries industry through the collaborative effort.

APP/mds