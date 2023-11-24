Open Menu

Secretary Livestock Discuss Fisheries Research With Japanese Expert

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Secretary livestock discuss fisheries research with Japanese expert

Secretary of the Livestock and Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mohammad Israr on Friday met with Yasushi Hamamitsu, a fisheries expert from Japan involved in a JICA project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Secretary of the Livestock and Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mohammad Israr on Friday met with Yasushi Hamamitsu, a fisheries expert from Japan involved in a JICA project.

Zubair Ali, Director of Fisheries Planning and Development, and Faheem Akhtar, Deputy Director Fisheries were also present in the meeting.

They discussed ongoing research relating to fisheries in Mashera district.

The Japanese researcher is providing training to local staff and fish farm owners of the Hazara Division under a mutual cooperation initiative between KP Fisheries Department and JICA.

The program includes reciprocal training for KP Fisheries Department employees in Japan aiming to modernize the province's fisheries industry through the collaborative effort.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Japan From Industry

Recent Stories

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

6 minutes ago
 PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern inv ..

FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern investigation techniques

6 minutes ago
 Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorder ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorders strict measures against buil ..

9 minutes ago
Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distor ..

Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distortion'

9 minutes ago
 PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

9 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman visits Peshawar Northern Bypass; ins ..

PMIC chairman visits Peshawar Northern Bypass; instructs project timely completi ..

9 minutes ago
 We pay tribute to UNDP for development of various ..

We pay tribute to UNDP for development of various sectors in Balochistan: Govern ..

21 minutes ago
 RWU secures 2nd position in Innovative Expo 2023 R ..

RWU secures 2nd position in Innovative Expo 2023 Research Competition

22 minutes ago
 Groom killed during wedding ceremony

Groom killed during wedding ceremony

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan