Secretary Livestock Holds Open Court At Moj Garh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:11 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmad Peerzada Thursday said that Cholistan Livestock Department had been providing services for the animals of the Cholistan desert since its established under the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing an open court held at Moj Garh area in the Cholistan, some 120 kilometres from here.

The open court was attended by a large number of livestock owners of Cholistan and officers of the Cholistan Livestock Department. Aftab Peerzada said that the Cholistan Livestock Department was working efficiently and no animal died of disease in the last four years.

He said that mobile dispensaries would be upgraded and new stocks of medicines would be provided.

Director Cholistan Livestock Dr Ali Raza Abbasi while addressing the open court told that there were 4 dispensaries and 12 mobile dispensaries providing veterinary services to the livestock of the Cholistan where 9 veterinary doctors, 22 veterinary assistants and 75 vaccinators were performing duties.

He told that the livestock of the area was being vaccinated periodically against certain diseases.

Later, the secretary Livestock South Punjab planted a sapling at Moj Garh Livestock Farm. As many as 132,000 plants have been planted in veterinary dispensaries of Cholistan situated at Moj Garh, Jam Garh, Norsar and Chaapu.

