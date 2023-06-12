Secretary Livestock orders arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, expected floods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masood Anwar ordered officials on Monday to make proper arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha besides measures to combat expected flood in 2023 in south Punjab.

The provincial secretary livestock spent a busy day in Multan Monday and visited government poultry farm, diagnostic laboratory for snimals, and the under construction livestock complex in Multan.

Director livestock Multan division Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti gave a detailed briefing to the secretary on Eid-ul-Azha and flood plan 2023.

The secretary said that livestock department has to play an active role during Eid and expected flood 2023.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, veterinary camps should be set up at livestock markets and sale points by the Livestock Department.

Sufficient quantities of medicines should be available, and every animal should be sprayed with mosquito repellent for prevention of Congo, Lumpy Skin and other diseases.

Pre-flood vaccination of animals should also be ensured before expected flood in flood prone areas of Multan division.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Asif Sulaiman Sahi was also present on this occasion.