Secretary Livestock Reviews Relief Measures In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

South Punjab Secretary for Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, along with divisional and district officers, visited the flood affected areas of Rajanpur district on Tuesday and reviewed the relief measures

A detailed briefing was given to the secretary on the measures taken by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration of Rajanpur for the affected people, said a handout issued here.

Talking to the media, he said that the PDMA and the district administration were using all resources to drain water from the flooded areas, adding that the Authority had set up 175 tents, where more than 150 flood victims were staying, who were being provided food, drink and health facilities.

The availability of fodder for victims' animals was being ensured along with treatment, he said and added that the staff and machinery were working 24 hours to drain water from the flood areas. The flood victims would be shifted to their homes soon, he said.

