Secretary livestock visits AHITI

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Provincial Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Dr. Muhammad Israr here Thursday visited Animal Husbandry In-Service Training Institute (AHITI) Peshawar and inspected its various sections

He was accompanied by Principal AHITI, Mian Ahadullah and other relevant officers.

During his visit, he was briefed about technical training in animal husbandry, consultancy services and progress of courses conducted in the institute.

Secretary Livestock appreciated the collaborative efforts of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in managing the Meat Training Facility Center.

He thanked these organizations for their investment in the project and highlighted its significance in training butchers particularly cattle slaughtering.

He directed the principal of AHITI to submit a comprehensive report outlining modern needs and facilities to enhance the institute and optimize its services for the benefit of cattle ranchers.

