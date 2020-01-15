UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Livestock Visits University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:04 AM

Secretary Livestock visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, which was also attended by Vice-Chancellor University of Education Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and other senior faculty members of the UVAS and Livestock Department officials.

The secretary livestock emphasised developing international linkages with well-known institutions for enhancing research.

He suggested the Department of Livestock farm to develop as a demonstration farm for creating awareness among livestock farmers.

He also sought suggestions, expert opinion for making farmer-friendly policies.

Vice-Chancellor Masood Rabbani briefed the secretary livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, 24/7 clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy training programmes, national & international collaborations, industry linkages and ongoing projects.

Prof Pasha said Pakistan is blessed with the best dairy buffalo breeds in the world and it is needed to work for enhancing production of our local breed, genetics improvement of the animal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Education Punjab Visit Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Industry Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

6 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

23 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

23 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

23 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.