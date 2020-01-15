Secretary Livestock visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, which was also attended by Vice-Chancellor University of Education Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and other senior faculty members of the UVAS and Livestock Department officials.

The secretary livestock emphasised developing international linkages with well-known institutions for enhancing research.

He suggested the Department of Livestock farm to develop as a demonstration farm for creating awareness among livestock farmers.

He also sought suggestions, expert opinion for making farmer-friendly policies.

Vice-Chancellor Masood Rabbani briefed the secretary livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, 24/7 clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy training programmes, national & international collaborations, industry linkages and ongoing projects.

Prof Pasha said Pakistan is blessed with the best dairy buffalo breeds in the world and it is needed to work for enhancing production of our local breed, genetics improvement of the animal.