Secretary Livestock visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Nadeem Irshad Kayani paid a visit to the Training Centre for Biologics and Dairy Processing Plant of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki.

During the visit to the centre, Project Director Prof DrKhushi Muhammad briefed the secretary on the project and said that the centre was being established under the project titled "Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS, Ravi Campus.

The secretary also held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and senior faculty members.

They discussed issues related to the project and the strategy after its completion.