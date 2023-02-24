UrduPoint.com

Secretary Livestock Visits UVAS, Reviews Disease Diagnostics Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Secretary Livestock visits UVAS, reviews disease diagnostics facility

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The secretary along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Livestock officials visited various section of Prof Dr Muhammad Akram educational Complex, central laboratory complex and training centre for biologic production. He reviewed disease diagnostics, vaccine production and lab facilities for imparting practical knowledge to students.

Meanwhile Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the UVAS organised the concluding ceremony of annual sports gala at Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objective of the event was to encourage students.

Secretary Livestock presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates & shields among those who showed outstanding performance in various annual sports competitions like football, tug of war, badminton, volley ball, race and kabaddi etc.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid, faculty members, Rural Development Research Group members and 300 students from the livestock assistant diploma (LAD) program and officials from Livestock Department were participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, M Masood Anwar appreciated the ongoing activities of the institute and encouraged LAD students to learn about competencies related to their field.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the significant role of livestock assistants and mentioned that there was a need to strengthen their capacity according to the needs of livestock industry of Pakistan.

Dr Hassan Mahmood mentioned that how they had improved their existing quality of teaching methodology for faculty development and started the extension leadership development programmes. He stated that they are going to launch extension software and a post graduate degree program in extension which would be the instrumental at the time of need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore Sports Education Punjab Kabaddi Badminton Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Post Event From Industry Race

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 1 ..

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 17th PAM Plenary session in Rab ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Proclamation to Impose 200% Tariff on ..

Biden Signs Proclamation to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum - White House

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Visa Sanctions on More Than 1,200 Russi ..

US Imposes Visa Sanctions on More Than 1,200 Russian Military Members - State De ..

5 minutes ago
 Snowfalls on upper reaches of Kashmir decline wate ..

Snowfalls on upper reaches of Kashmir decline water level to greater extent in M ..

5 minutes ago
 Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating ..

Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating Role in Talks on JCPOA

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 22 Individu ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 22 Individuals and 83 Entities - Treasury

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.