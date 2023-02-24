Secretary Livestock visits UVAS, reviews disease diagnostics facility

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The secretary along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Livestock officials visited various section of Prof Dr Muhammad Akram educational Complex, central laboratory complex and training centre for biologic production. He reviewed disease diagnostics, vaccine production and lab facilities for imparting practical knowledge to students.

Meanwhile Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the UVAS organised the concluding ceremony of annual sports gala at Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objective of the event was to encourage students.

Secretary Livestock presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates & shields among those who showed outstanding performance in various annual sports competitions like football, tug of war, badminton, volley ball, race and kabaddi etc.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid, faculty members, Rural Development Research Group members and 300 students from the livestock assistant diploma (LAD) program and officials from Livestock Department were participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, M Masood Anwar appreciated the ongoing activities of the institute and encouraged LAD students to learn about competencies related to their field.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the significant role of livestock assistants and mentioned that there was a need to strengthen their capacity according to the needs of livestock industry of Pakistan.

Dr Hassan Mahmood mentioned that how they had improved their existing quality of teaching methodology for faculty development and started the extension leadership development programmes. He stated that they are going to launch extension software and a post graduate degree program in extension which would be the instrumental at the time of need.