UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Local Government Orders To Relaunch Anti-dog Bite Campaign

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Secretary local government orders to relaunch anti-dog bite campaign

Sindh Secretary Local Government, Roshan Ali Shaikh on Wednesday directed to re-launch the anti-dog bite campaign across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Secretary Local Government, Roshan Ali Shaikh on Wednesday directed to re-launch the anti-dog bite campaign across the province.

Chairing a high level meeting of the officials, he decided to re-launch the drive after reviewing the statistics received from the 24/7 Dedicated Complaints Cell of local government which revealed a large number of complaints regarding dog bites, said a statement.

Addressing to the participants of meeting Roshan Ali shaikh said that the lives of the people should be protected from the dog bites by proper vaccination of the dogs.

He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He also directed to keep the province clean and green during the lockdown as special permission has been granted to all the sanitary workers and helpers during the lockdown.

He also stressed to make the anti-bacterial, anti viral spray drives more effective and urged the officials to be more vigilant and devoted while performing the duties during this time of crisis.

Related Topics

Sindh All From Government

Recent Stories

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

16 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

21 minutes ago

Hira Mani cares

42 minutes ago

US warns Hungary on 'undue' rights restrictions ov ..

4 minutes ago

Positive cases of Coronavirus in AJK increase to 9 ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq oil earnings slashed in half in March after p ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.