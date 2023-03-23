UrduPoint.com

Secretary Local Government Visits Flour Distribution Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad has visited flour distribution centers at Faisalabad on Thursday and directed to improve facilities there.

After chairing a briefing at DC Office, he went to Iqbal Stadium, Kaleem Shaheed Park and Model Bazaar Jhang Road where he reviewed the process of free flour distribution.

He directed the centre management to improve quality of service besides arranging shady sitting area for the aged persons, so that they could easily wait for their turn to get free flour bag.

He also directed to speed up CNIC scanning process so that precious time of the people could be saved.

He said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsan Raza Naqvi had appointed provincial secretaries to monitor flour distribution centers across the province so that people could get free flour bags under Ramzan Special Package.

Earlier, during briefing, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar informed the secretary that 15 points were established across the district to distribute free flour among the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program.

Special counters were also setup for scanning of un-chipped CNICs besides facilitating the visitors with shady sitting areas and potable drinking water at these centers, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Saeed Ahmad Manj, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair, District food Controller Waqar Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.

