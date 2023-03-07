Secretary Local Government Visits Various Areas To Inspect Sanitation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM
Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi visited Main Bazaar Giriganj and adjacent areas to inspect the ongoing sanitation drive
He reviewed the cleaning situation under the "Safai Nisf Iman" campaign that will continue for 15 days. He asked the citizens to play their role to make the cleanliness campaign a success.