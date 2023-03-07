Secretary Local Government visits various areas to inspect sanitation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi visited Main Bazaar Giriganj and adjacent areas to inspect the ongoing sanitation drive.

He reviewed the cleaning situation under the "Safai Nisf Iman" campaign that will continue for 15 days. He asked the citizens to play their role to make the cleanliness campaign a success.