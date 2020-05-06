Secretary Local Govt instructs officers to ensure quality in development projects

Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Wednesday directed to the officials concerned for ensuring quality work in all ongoing development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Wednesday directed to the officials concerned for ensuring quality work in all ongoing development projects.

He also reprimanded the concerned officers and contractors on substandard work of projects saying that no compromise would be made on standard and time completion of projects.

He inspected the ongoing development schemes in respective areas of the City including Shahbaz Town sewerage line, boring in graveyard, completion of tuff tile in various streets of Kharotabad area, rating wall and garbage areas of Kharotabad.

On this occasion, Director General Local Government Zafar Aziz Zehri, Chief Minister's PRO Kamran Asad and Director Technical Akhtar Baloch were also present during visiting the area.