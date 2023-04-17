Secretary local govt orders best cleanliness arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed all waste management companies and local bodies across Punjab to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness on Eidul Fitr festival.

He was having a video-link conference with the chief officers of the local governments at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. He directed the chief officer "to work under an integrated strategy to provide the citizens with a neat and clean environment on the holy festival of Eid.

The places and routes of Eidgahs should be completely cleaned, while after washing, germicide phenyl and lime should also be added."Dr Irshad said all routes of the Eid prayers places should be cleared from encroachments including building material immediately and the covering of manholes and sewage drains should be ensured in the streets and neighborhoods. The secretary further directed the chief officers to prepare a special plan for cleanliness and complete other tasks under their supervision timely.