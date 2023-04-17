UrduPoint.com

Secretary Local Govt Orders Best Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Secretary local govt orders best cleanliness arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed all waste management companies and local bodies across Punjab to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness on Eidul Fitr festival.

He was having a video-link conference with the chief officers of the local governments at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. He directed the chief officer "to work under an integrated strategy to provide the citizens with a neat and clean environment on the holy festival of Eid.

The places and routes of Eidgahs should be completely cleaned, while after washing, germicide phenyl and lime should also be added."Dr Irshad said all routes of the Eid prayers places should be cleared from encroachments including building material immediately and the covering of manholes and sewage drains should be ensured in the streets and neighborhoods. The secretary further directed the chief officers to prepare a special plan for cleanliness and complete other tasks under their supervision timely.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Government Best

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.