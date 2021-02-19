Secretary Local Govt. pays surprise visit to Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to Karachi ZOO, along with Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed.

On the occasion, Najam Shah took a close look at the health of all animals and birds, hygiene situation, facilities provided to the people and all administrative matters, said a spokesperson.

The Secretary said that for the residents of city, Karachi ZOO is an excellent recreation center which is to be brought up to world standards on an emergency basis.

He said that Karachi Zoological Garden is an excellent source of entertainment as well as a treasure trove of useful information and knowledge which cannot be ignored in any case.

He said that the nutritional and medical needs of all the animals in the zoo should be taken care of in the best possible way and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

While giving special instructions regarding the female bear present in Karachi ZOO,he said that provision of all kinds of medical facilities and complete natural environment to all animals should be ensured immediately and arrangements should be made for the care of animals through the best doctors.

Regular medical check-ups and special food items should also be provided to animals and birds on regular basis, he added.

Najam Shah said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Sindh and Minister for Local Government, all remaining issues should be settled on scientific basis to bring Karachi ZOO in line with international requirements.

Najam directed that all pending tenders and other official matters should be dealt with expeditiously and the historic and memorable ZOO of Karachi should be made one of the best for the entertainment and happiness of the people.

The Secretary stressed that Karachi ZOO should be made an ideal model of an unforgettable entertainment venue for people from every segment of life.

He said that Sindh government wants to make Karachi Zoo as the identity of Karachi and a wonderful entertainment place for the people of the city with extended facilities for which all possible resources are being utilized.