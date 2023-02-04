UrduPoint.com

Secretary Local Govt Reviews Sanitation Arrangements In City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Secretary local govt reviews sanitation arrangements in city

Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad on Friday visited different areas of the city early in the morning to review the sanitation arrangements in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad on Friday visited different areas of the city early in the morning to review the sanitation arrangements in the city.

During the visit he reviewed the working of manual sweeping and compactors in Barkat Market.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar also accompanied him during the visit and briefed on the working of department.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed was also briefed about the working of mechanical sweepers and anti-smog squad.

Dr Irshad Ahmed visited Barkat Market, Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Shadman and adjoining areas.

He also visited secondary waste operation at Shadman Temporary Collection Point and Lakhodair Landfill Site.

Secretary Local Government issued instructions to improve fencing at temporary collection points and stated that department was playing its role in providing best possible cleanliness facilities to the citizens.

He said that plantation must be ensured at Lakhodair and Mehmood Booti dumping site and Neem, Kekar and Whortleberry trees should be planted.

He also said that Lahore city was our heart and it was company's priority to keep it clean and beautiful.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Company Visit Road SITE Market Government Best

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer O ..

US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer Over Alleged Supplies to Russia ..

15 seconds ago
 Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for ..

Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for world title bout

17 seconds ago
 Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per c ..

Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per constitution: Asad Umar

19 seconds ago
 Long-delayed ExoMars mission still dreams of 2028 ..

Long-delayed ExoMars mission still dreams of 2028 launch

21 seconds ago
 US Pledges Nearly $2.2Bln More in Rockets, Air Def ..

US Pledges Nearly $2.2Bln More in Rockets, Air Defense Systems for Ukraine - Pen ..

2 minutes ago
 US Defense Department Seeking Trainers for Radars ..

US Defense Department Seeking Trainers for Radars Promised to Ukraine - Notice

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.