Secretary local govt reviews sanitation arrangements in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmad on Friday visited different areas of the city early in the morning to review the sanitation arrangements in the city.

During the visit he reviewed the working of manual sweeping and compactors in Barkat Market.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar also accompanied him during the visit and briefed on the working of department.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed was also briefed about the working of mechanical sweepers and anti-smog squad.

Dr Irshad Ahmed visited Barkat Market, Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Shadman and adjoining areas.

He also visited secondary waste operation at Shadman Temporary Collection Point and Lakhodair Landfill Site.

Secretary Local Government issued instructions to improve fencing at temporary collection points and stated that department was playing its role in providing best possible cleanliness facilities to the citizens.

He said that plantation must be ensured at Lakhodair and Mehmood Booti dumping site and Neem, Kekar and Whortleberry trees should be planted.

He also said that Lahore city was our heart and it was company's priority to keep it clean and beautiful.