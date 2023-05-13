UrduPoint.com

Secretary Local Govt Satisfied With Wheat Procurement Drive

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurement drive

Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmad has expressed satisfaction on the ongoing wheat procurement drive in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmad has expressed satisfaction on the ongoing wheat procurement drive in the district.

During his visit to Faisalabad on Saturday, he went to the wheat procurement centres of Set-VI and Sirshmeer and checked the procurement process.

He also interacted with growers and asked them about the facilitaties being provided to them at the centres.

He also checked distribution of 'Bardana' (gunny bags) and expressed satisfaction on the entire procurement process.

He said the government had issued strict directions to take all possible steps for controlling wheat smuggling. In this connection, godowns would also be checked, he said and directed the wheat procurement staff to accelerate their efforts for accomplishment of wheat target within stipulated time period.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair and others were also present.

