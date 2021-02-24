Secretary Local Govt South Punjab for uplift of the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Steps were being taken to bring results of development to deprived areas in order to bring them at par with developed areas. Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Altaf Baloch said this while presiding over a meeting of Local Government Department here on Wednesday.

He said that special attention was being paid to the uplift of South Punjab under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme must be made successful by utilizing all necessary resources. He said that municipal services must reach far-flung areas and projects including water supply and community development must be completed on a priority basis.