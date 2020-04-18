Secretary local govt visit WASA office in Abbottabad

Special Secretary Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waseem Inayat Ullah Saturday visited WASA Office and met with Chief Executive Officer Engr. Noor Qasim Khan, officers and discussed of fund utilization being given by Asian Development Bank for various projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ): Special Secretary Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waseem Inayat Ullah Saturday visited WASA Office and met with Chief Executive Officer Engr. Noor Qasim Khan, officers and discussed of fund utilization being given by Asian Development Bank for various projects.

They also discussed in detail about various projects being initiated on emergency basis during this pandemic and ensured safety to the people to avoid infection from coronavirus.

The meeting also review discussed the steps and measures being taken on the current outbreak. CEO WASA Engineer Noor Qasim Khan briefed the Special Secretary on all development projects and measures taken during the outbreak and informed the emergency measures taken by WASA to deal with Corona in the public interest.

Special Secretary Waseem Inayatullah praised WASA's performance and paid tribute to WASA Abbottabad on practical steps taken during the outbreak.