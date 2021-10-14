Secretary Maritime Affairs addresses virtual meeting of TAB

Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed with Chairman Info fish Addressed 34th Virtual Meeting of Technical Advisory Board (TAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed with Chairman Info fish Addressed 34th Virtual Meeting of Technical Advisory board (TAB).

The officials highlighted the importance of abundant fish resources. According to the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), about 90 percent of the world's fish stocks are either fully equipped with fish or more fish are caught, said a press release here on Thursday.

Since 1987, it has been inter-governmental organization providing marketing information and technical advisory services to the fishing industry from its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Twelve countries are currently members of Info fish, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, the Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Its activities include gathering buyers and sellers, Dissemination of current and long-term marketing information and operation of technical consulting and specialized services.

In addition to hosting exhibitions, conferences, workshops, seminars and training programs, Info fish provides consultancy on all aspects of fisheries, prior to harvest, harvest and after harvest.

The Chairman Info fish assured the continued support of the member countries in the development of the fisheries sector from the Info fish Forum and hoped that the region would reap maximum benefits from Info fish which would ultimately lead to the development of the fisheries sector in the region. There will be progress. The Technical Advisory Board meeting was attended by observers from 11 countries (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Philippines, Bangladesh, Fiji, Malaysia, Maldives, Salmon Islands and Papua New Guinea) (World Fish Center, NACA and F. Attended with AO).