Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, accompanied by Director General Ports and Shipping Thursday called on Jose Maura Managing Director of the International Oil Pollution Control (IOPC) Funds in London.

The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest and sought technical cooperation and assistance for capacity building of the Pakistani organizations responsible for enforcing marine pollution controls, especially with regards to preparedness and mitigation strategy to address oil spills, a press release issued by the ministry on Thursday said.

The Managing Director suggested that Pakistan might initially consider joining the Funds as an observer to benefit from the services and technical resources extended by the Funds.

The Pakistan delegation appreciated the assistance extended by the IOPC Funds to its member countries and assured that Pakistan will seriously consider the prospects of joining the IOPC Funds.

IOPC Funds is an intergovernmental organization with 115 member countries that provides compensation for oil pollution damage caused by oil spills from tankers.

Earlier the same day, the Pakistani delegation called upon Dr Karen Purnell Managing Director of the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF) at its headquarters at Islington, London.

Established in 1968 as a non-profit organization, ITOPF is a leading marine ship pollution response advisor for providing impartial advice to countries worldwide on effective response to spills of oils, chemicals and other substances at sea.

The Managing Director of ITOPF assured the Pakistani delegation of ITOPF's requisite support and technical assistance.

