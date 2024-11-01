Secretary Market Committee Arrested For Bribery
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The circle officer of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan Region, Naveed Anjum, acting under the supervision of a magistrate, arrested Ghulam Abbas, Secretary Market Committee Qadirpur Raan, red-handed while accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.
A complainant from Multan contacted the Anti-Corruption office, reporting that the Market Committee Qadirpur Raan secretary had previously demanded Rs. 800,000 for an open tender, and was now asking for an additional Rs. 25,000 as bribe.
Regional Director Basharat Nabi immediately instructed a trap operation, leading to the Circle Officer at the Multan Headquarters arriving on-site with the magistrate and catching Ghulam Abbas in the act of accepting the bribe. The accused was arrested, and the marked notes were recovered, with a case registered against him.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
137 profiteers held in week long crackdowns59 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 483 emergencies in October1 minute ago
-
KP govt’s focuses on Politics not governance: KP Governor1 minute ago
-
DC announces local holiday on Sakhi Jam Datar Urs1 minute ago
-
Food authority recovers 600 kg unwholesome organ meat1 minute ago
-
KPCTA to set up KP Pavilion at Lok Mela Islamabad1 minute ago
-
CM congratulates Hindu community on Diwali1 minute ago
-
CM condemns Mustang school bombing1 minute ago
-
CS visits Bannu, reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
SAU highlights pioneering research in Advanced Bone Healing Treatments for pets11 minutes ago
-
Qaiser urges Muslim Ummah to adopt joint strategy to address Palestine, IIOJK people issues11 minutes ago
-
Governor for reducing gas load shedding11 minutes ago