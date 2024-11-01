Secretary market committee arrested for bribery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The circle officer of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan Region, Naveed Anjum, acting under the supervision of a magistrate, arrested Ghulam Abbas, Secretary Market Committee Qadirpur Raan, red-handed while accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.

A complainant from Multan contacted the Anti-Corruption office, reporting that the Market Committee Qadirpur Raan secretary had previously demanded Rs. 800,000 for an open tender, and was now asking for an additional Rs. 25,000 as bribe.

Regional Director Basharat Nabi immediately instructed a trap operation, leading to the Circle Officer at the Multan Headquarters arriving on-site with the magistrate and catching Ghulam Abbas in the act of accepting the bribe. The accused was arrested, and the marked notes were recovered, with a case registered against him.