Secretary Market Committee Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Secretary market committee transferred

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Agriculture department has issued transfer orders of Secretary Market Committee, Ijaz Saleem to Pakpattan on Friday.

Official sources said Secretary Market Committee Burewala, Abdul Khaliq Nasir, will replace him.

The department gave acting charge to chief Inspector Market Committee Burewala Rana Ijaz for a period of three months, the sources added.

