Secretary Mines chairs meeting on Sand Stone Drain Scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Steering Committee for Sargodha Sand Stone Drain scheme was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Mines Babar Aman Babar, here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General Mines, P&D, Agriculture Department, and Irrigation Department officers.

The consultant briefed the steering committee on the progress of the drain scheme's feasibility report.

The secretary said that the Mines Department had developed a viable revenue plan under the supervision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. This scheme was also a part of the Mines Department's revenue generation plan, which is expected to significantly increase revenue, he said.

Babar Aman Babar said that under this scheme, an additional income of approximately two billion rupees was expected annually.

He further said that the Sandstone Mines area supplies gravel to various districts of Punjab, so the construction of the drain would eliminate the water coming into the mines.

He said that due to water drainage, the price of mines would increase and also enable the auction of vacant blocks that had been lying for a long time.