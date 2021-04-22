Secretary Ministry of Information Technology visits PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Information Technology Shoaib Siddiqui on Thursday visited Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and met the Chairman, PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT said that no society can progress without knowledge and literature, adding that he was very fond of books and literature, said a press release.

Secretary IT assured the Chairman PAL all possible cooperation in projection of PAL literary programmes. He also agreed to extend his ministry cooperation in completion of Academy future projects.

Earlier, Chairman PAL said that the Academy is working on a solid foundation for the promotion of literature and the welfare of writers. He also briefed him about the activities under the PAL and future plans.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that information technology is the need of the hour, adding that no sector can truly develop without it. He said that with the cooperation of I.T, the Academy would run on modern lines.

