Secretary MNC Visits ANF Headquarters

Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Secretary MNC visits ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC), Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, (ANF) here after assuming charge of Secretary MNC.

He was welcomed by Director General (DG) ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.

The secretary was briefed on counter narcotics endeavors by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

He was apprised that ANF was vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan apart from running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

He was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.

The secretary lauded ANF's achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level and assured his support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies.

