Secretary MNC visits ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, (MNC) Dr. Kaleem Imam on Thursday paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), here after assuming the charge of the office.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo.

The Secretary was briefed on counter narcotics endeavors by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

He was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of infrastructure, acquisition of modern equipment and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.

The Secretary lauding ANF's achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level assured his full support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies.